Larry Murphy returns to Red Wings broadcast team, replaces Darren Eliot

DETROIT - Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman and NHL Hall of Famer Larry Murphy is returning to the Detroit Red Wings broadcast team at Fox Sports Detroit, the station announced Thursday.

Murphy will first return as a game and studio analyst for the remainder of the 2018-19 Red Wings season. His first appearance will be Thursday night when the Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators. He will return to the booth alongside Ken Daniels on March 2 as a game analyst.

Murphy replaces Darren Eliot, who is moving on to become the vice president of hockey programming and facility operations for the Vegas Golden Knights, Fox Sports said in a news release. It's been nearly six years since Murphy was fired from Fox Sports Detroit in March 2013, and now they're bringing him back

"I’m extremely happy to be back with FOX Sports Detroit,” Murphy said in a news release. "The fans in Detroit have been incredible. Detroit is home, and I’m excited to get started.”

Murphy started working part-time as a color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Ken Daniels in 2002-03. In 2006, he started contributing as a studio analyst on pregames, postgames and intermissions.

"We're excited to welcome Larry back to our Red Wings broadcasting team," said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “Larry’s a hall-of-fame talent on and off the ice."

Murphy’s 21-year NHL career included four Stanley Cup championships. He won with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992 and the Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. Murphy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004. Finishing his career with 1,216 points, Murphy is currently the fifth highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history.

He also played for the L.A. Kings, Minnesota North Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.