LaVar Ball claims he could beat LeBron James 1-on-1

LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Laker Lonzo Ball and CEO of Big Baller Brand, owns a pretty big mouth and loads of confidence.

In the past, Ball has said he would "kill" Michael Jordan one-on-one in a game of basketball. Now he is saying he could defeat the best player in the NBA today.

Ball told Fanatics View in an interview he could beat new Los Angeles Laker -- and his son's new teammate -- LeBron James in a one-on-one game of basketball.

"(James is) too weak. Back in my heyday, can't nobody hold me," Ball said. "270 (pounds), benching 500? All I gotta do is back you in -- I'll lift all of them up off their feet.

"You want to see me back in my heyday? I was a bad mama jama. My will to win was too hard. One-on-one, I bet on myself all day."

James and Jordan have a combined nine NBA Championships, nine NBA Finals MVPs, nine regular season MVPs, 28 All-Star seasons, six All-Star game MVPs and four Olympic gold medals.

Meanwhile, Ball averaged just 2.2 points per game playing for Washington State in college and never made it to the NBA.

Good claim, LaVar.