Lions executive Bob Quinn releases statement after arrest of Trevor Bates

DETROIT - On Saturday Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager, Bob Quinn, released a statement in response to the arrest of the team's linebacker Trevor Bates.

“We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York. We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time,” Quinn said in the statement.

According to reports, Bates was arrested after allegedly refusing to pay cab fare. He also reportedly punched a police officer during the arrest.