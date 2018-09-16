Lions look to bounce back Sunday against 49ers

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 17: Theo Riddick #25 of the Detroit Lions looks for yards after a first half catch while playing the New York Giants during a pre season game at Ford Field on August 17, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory…

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - After an embarrassing 48-17 loss to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at Ford Field last week, the Detroit Lions are looking to get in the win column Sunday in San Francisco against the 49ers.

The Lions were only able to muster up 17 points against what was thought to be a decent-at-best Jets defense. Matthew Stafford tossed four interceptions, and backup Matt Cassel also threw an interception.

Another huge disappointment Monday night was the lack of run game from Detroit. Rookie Kerryon Johnson only carried the ball five times for 17 yards. Theo Riddick had four carries, as did LeGarrette Blount, but those two put up a combined 17 yards, and Blount had -3. After spending their first two draft picks on trying to improve the running game, it was a bit surprising to see the lack of run game from Detroit last week.

The 49ers are also looking to get their first win of the season after losing to the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 1.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, like Stafford, did not have his best game Week 1. He threw three interceptions and completed less than 50 percent of his passes. His run game wasn't a ton better than Stafford's, but the defense definitely was, giving up just 24 points compared to Detroit's 48.

Injury report

Lions: Right guard T.J. Lang (back) and offensive tackle Andrew Donnal (knee) are not playing. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and Blount (shoulder) are questionable.

49ers: Guard Joshua Garnett (toe), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (quad) and offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (hamstring) are all not playing. Safety Adrian Colbert (hamstring), guard Mike Person (foot) and linebacker Malcolm Smith (hamstring) are all questionable.

Random fact