MIAMI, FL - The Detroit Lions beat the Miami Dolphins 32-21 Sunday.

The big game was played in Miami.

“We like playing at home, I know that,” said Dolphins coach Adam Gase before Sunday's game “We like it hot. The other team wears down eventually, and we just keep fighting.”

The forecast for Sunday is 87 in Miami, compared with 47 in Detroit. Of course, the Lions play indoors at home.

