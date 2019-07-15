Lions QB Matthew Stafford snubbed in Madden NFL 20 ratings

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The ratings for Madden NFL 20 were revealed on Monday and Lions fans are not happy.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was rated a 79, which is lower than Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Cincinnati's Andy Dalton. Tennessee's Marcus Mariota was also rated a 79.

The top rated QBs were Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Philip River, Drew Brees and Andrew Luck.

The low rating comes just a day after former Lions WR Golden Tate told Local 4 that Stafford is the best quarterback he's ever played for.

“The guy can flat out play, he’s tough, and his attitude is amazing and he just wants to play ball. For me I have nothing but praises for him. It’s almost unfair despite how great he is, he doesn’t have a ring to show for it.”

The highest rated Lions in Madden NFL 20 are Damon Harrison (95), Darius Slay (89) and Trey Flowers (87).

Here's more reaction from Lions fans on the ratings snub:

Dalton is rated higher than Stafford is the worst crime I've ever seen — Cahleeb Abdul Jabar (@Cahleeb33) July 15, 2019

Not surprised #Madden20 rated Matt Stafford a 79. They have been disrespecting him since he came into the league. pic.twitter.com/4S4HWh43oS — The Podcast (@BangDangPodcast) July 15, 2019

Derek Carr, Dak and Baker all have better ratings than Stafford in the new madden pic.twitter.com/RQsCPGsyyI — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) July 15, 2019

Matt Stafford got a 79 on Madden?

Yeah, OK. — Ironsidehex (@hexhatesu2) July 15, 2019

How is Stafford only a 79 on the new madden? 💀 — J nobz (@__STRETCH15) July 15, 2019

You really gonna rate Dak>Stafford?? @EAMaddenNFL is trash — Jeff Bristol (@ProjectJEFF93) July 15, 2019

