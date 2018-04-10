Lions QB Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly expecting third child

After having twins last year, the Staffords are continuing to grow!

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly are expecting their third child this year. Kelly announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday:

"Well it’s too tough to keep this secret any longer. We thought we had a plan until I found out a few days before Christmas, that God had a different one. I enjoyed getting to surprise Matthew on Christmas morning with some news he was for sure not expecting. We are excited to announce that we will be adding another baby to the family!"

The Stafford twins just recently celebrated their first birthday earlier this year.

