LIVE: Detroit Lions NFL Free Agency rumor mill (3/15/18)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are in the middle of the pack for cap space as the NFL heads into its free agency period this week.

The Lions have several holes to fill, but it's unclear how active the team will be in free agency, which opened Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of the latest Detroit Lions rumors and news:

Lions sign former Giants linebacker Devon Kennard, ex-Bears linebacker Jones

Kennard joins the Lions following a four-year stint (2014-17) with the New York Giants, where he played in 52 games (35 starts) during that span. He finished the 2017 season with 41 total tackles (24 solo), four sacks, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery.

Jones comes to Detroit after spending the past four seasons (2014-17) with the Chicago Bears. He finished the 2017 season with a career-high 84 total tackles (57 solo), in addition to two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Lions look to add running back - maybe Frank Gore

The Detroit Lions are reportedly close to a deal with veteran running back Frank Gore.

According to NFL reporter Mike Jones, the Lions and Gore are close to an agreement, as of Wednesday night.

The Lions are also meeting with LeGarette Blount.

Lions sign ex-Seahawks CB DeShawn Shead

Shead comes to the Lions after spending his first six years (2012-17) in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, where he appeared in 54 career games (22 starts) during that span. He participated in two (2013-2014 seasons) Super Bowls with the Seahawks, including Seattle’s SB XLVIII win over Denver.

Lions re-sign backup QB Jake Rudock

Rudock returns to the Lions after originally joining the team as a sixth-round (191st overall) draft selection in 2016 out of the University of Michigan. He appeared in three games last season.

Lions re-sign linebacker Nick Bellore

Bellore, who joined the Lions in 2017 as a free agent, returns to Detroit after appearing in 13 games (two starts) last season. He finished the season with six tackles (five solo) and six special teams tackles. He also recorded his first-career receiving touchdown on a one-yard pass at Baltimore (12/3).

Lions re-sign CB Nevin Lawson

Lawson, entering his fifth season with the Lions, started all 15 games in which he played in 2017. He finished last season with 43 total tackles (37 solo), four pass defenses, one forced fumble and his first-career fumble recovery, which he returned for a 44-yard touchdown against Cleveland (11/12).

Lions lose CB DJ Hayden to Jags

Adam Caplan: CB DJ Hayden expected to sign with #Jaguars: 3 years, $19 million with $9.5 million guaranteed. Upside to $21 million.

DB Don Carey heading to Jacksonville

RapSheet: Veteran DB Don Carey is returning to the Jacksonville #Jaguars per source. He'll look to be a core special teams player for the Jaguars.

DT Haloti Ngata likely signing with Philadelphia

Adam Schefter: Former Lions’ DT Haloti Ngata intends to sign a one-year deal with Eagles.

Lions release tight end Eric Ebron

The Lions have released former first-round pick Eric Ebron after four seasons.

Lions re-sign Tavon Wilson

The Lions will retain safety Tavon Wilson on a 2-year-deal worth $7 million. Wilson returns to Detroit after originally joining the Lions in 2016 as an unrestricted free agent following a four-year stint (2012-15) with the New England Patriots.

Lions re-sign DE Kerry Hyder, LS Don Muhlbach

Defensive end Kerry Hyder will return after suffering a season ending injury last year. Muhlbach returns for his 15th season in Detroit.

