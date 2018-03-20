LIVE: Detroit Lions NFL Free Agency rumor mill (3/20/18)

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are in the middle of the pack for cap space as the NFL heads into its free agency period this week.

The Lions have several holes to fill, but it's unclear how active the team will be in free agency, which opened last Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of the latest Detroit Lions rumors and news:

Lions sign former Giants linebacker Devon Kennard, ex-Bears linebacker Jones

Kennard joins the Lions following a four-year stint (2014-17) with the New York Giants, where he played in 52 games (35 starts) during that span. He finished the 2017 season with 41 total tackles (24 solo), four sacks, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery.

Jones comes to Detroit after spending the past four seasons (2014-17) with the Chicago Bears. He finished the 2017 season with a career-high 84 total tackles (57 solo), in addition to two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Lions sign RB LeGarrette Blount

Blount’s NFL experience over the last five seasons includes the following teams; New England Patriots (2013, five games in 2014, 2015, 2016), Pittsburgh Steelers (11 games in 2014) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017). During that span he was a member of three Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowls XLIX and LI with New England and Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia. He appeared in all 16 games (11 starts) for the Eagles in 2017 and finished with 173 carries for 766 yards and two touchdowns, as well as eight receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Lions re-sign running back Zach Zenner

Zenner returns for his fourth season in Detroit after originally joining the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Dakota State in 2015. He saw action in eight games last season and finished with 14 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, in addition to four special teams tackles.

Lions release tight end Eric Ebron

The Lions have released former first-round pick Eric Ebron after four seasons.

Adam Caplan reports the Lions are meeting with Brent Celek.

UPDATE: Ebron has signed with the Colts.

Lions sign G Kenny Wiggins

Wiggins comes to Detroit after spending the past four seasons (2014-17) with the Chargers. He started all 16 games in 2017, helping Los Angeles finish with an NFL-low 18 sacks as the Chargers led the League in passing yards per game (276.9).

Lions re-sign DT Christian Ringo

After beginning 2017 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Ringo joined the Lions practice squad in September 2017 before playing in six games for Detroit last season.

Lions sign ex-Seahawks CB DeShawn Shead

Shead comes to the Lions after spending his first six years (2012-17) in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, where he appeared in 54 career games (22 starts) during that span. He participated in two (2013-2014 seasons) Super Bowls with the Seahawks, including Seattle’s SB XLVIII win over Denver.

Lions re-sign backup QB Jake Rudock

Rudock returns to the Lions after originally joining the team as a sixth-round (191st overall) draft selection in 2016 out of the University of Michigan. He appeared in three games last season.

Lions re-sign linebacker Nick Bellore

Bellore, who joined the Lions in 2017 as a free agent, returns to Detroit after appearing in 13 games (two starts) last season. He finished the season with six tackles (five solo) and six special teams tackles. He also recorded his first-career receiving touchdown on a one-yard pass at Baltimore (12/3).

Lions re-sign CB Nevin Lawson

Lawson, entering his fifth season with the Lions, started all 15 games in which he played in 2017. He finished last season with 43 total tackles (37 solo), four pass defenses, one forced fumble and his first-career fumble recovery, which he returned for a 44-yard touchdown against Cleveland (11/12).

Lions lose CB DJ Hayden to Jags

Adam Caplan: CB DJ Hayden expected to sign with #Jaguars: 3 years, $19 million with $9.5 million guaranteed. Upside to $21 million.

DB Don Carey heading to Jacksonville

RapSheet: Veteran DB Don Carey is returning to the Jacksonville #Jaguars per source. He'll look to be a core special teams player for the Jaguars.

DT Haloti Ngata likely signing with Philadelphia

Adam Schefter: Former Lions’ DT Haloti Ngata intends to sign a one-year deal with Eagles.

Lions re-sign Tavon Wilson

The Lions will retain safety Tavon Wilson on a 2-year-deal worth $7 million. Wilson returns to Detroit after originally joining the Lions in 2016 as an unrestricted free agent following a four-year stint (2012-15) with the New England Patriots.

Lions re-sign DE Kerry Hyder, LS Don Muhlbach

Defensive end Kerry Hyder will return after suffering a season ending injury last year. Muhlbach returns for his 15th season in Detroit.

Live blog: Latest NFL Free Agency rumors:

