LIVE: NBA coaching hires, fires, news rumor mill

The NBA regular season is over and now it's time for teams to make some important decision: to fire or not to fire their head coach.

We've already seen two coaches get fired at the end of their regular season run. Here's the latest:

Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek after 2 seasons

The New York Knicks will open their offseason with a coaching search.

The team fired coach Jeff Hornacek early Thursday, making the decision shortly after beating Cleveland on Wednesday night to finish a 29-53 season. They lost more than 50 games and missed the playoffs both seasons under Hornacek.

“Jeff is a true professional who has worked tirelessly for this organization the last two seasons,” Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry said in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate his efforts and considerable contributions to the team and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Associate head coach Kurt Rambis also was fired.

Report: Magic fires coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons

The Orlando Magic have fired head coach Frank Vogel, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vogel spent two seasons with the team and had a record of 54–110.

