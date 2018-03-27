LIVE: Odell Beckham Jr. NFL trade rumor mill (3/27/18)

NEW YORK - Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a new contract in New York, which has some believing he could be traded.

The New York Giants superstar wide receiver reportedly told the team he wouldn't play without a new contract signed before the 2018 season begins.

Beckham doesn't have a no-trade clause. It's unclear what the Giants would be looking for in return.

The Los Angeles Rams are the first team to be rumored as a landing spot for Beckham Jr., although nothing looking to be set in stone.

Follow the latest Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors below:

