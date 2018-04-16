LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maple Leafs host Bruins for Game 3

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 14, 2018 in Boston,…

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need a big Game 3 to give themselves a shot at getting back into their opening round series with the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins scored 12 goals over the course of Games 1 and 2 to win 5-1 and 7-3, respectively.

Mike Babcock's Maple Leafs will be looking to temper this Boston offense, especially in front of a playoffs-thirsty Toronto crowd.

GAME TIME: 7 p.m.

TV: NBCS

Toronto star Auston Matthews remains pointless in this series. He'll be a difference-maker for the Leafs if he can get rolling.

