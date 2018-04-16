LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maple Leafs host Bruins for Game 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need a big Game 3 to give themselves a shot at getting back into their opening round series with the Boston Bruins.
The Bruins scored 12 goals over the course of Games 1 and 2 to win 5-1 and 7-3, respectively.
Mike Babcock's Maple Leafs will be looking to temper this Boston offense, especially in front of a playoffs-thirsty Toronto crowd.
GAME TIME: 7 p.m.
TV: NBCS
Toronto star Auston Matthews remains pointless in this series. He'll be a difference-maker for the Leafs if he can get rolling.
Follow live game updates here:
