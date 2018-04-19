Sports

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maple Leafs vs. Bruins in Game 4

Leafs try to even series before heading back to Boston

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins skates against Tyler Bozak of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Three. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maples Leafs will try to even their opening round series with the Boston Bruins in Game 4 Thursday night. 

GAME TIME: 7 p.m.
TV: NBCSN

The Maple Leafs avoided what would have been a devastating 0-3 series hole earlier this week by defeating the Bruins, 4-2, in Game 3. Their 2018 postseason debut at home went very well as veteran forward Patrick Marleau led the way with two goals. 

Follow Game 4 live updates here: 

 

