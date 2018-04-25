LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maple Leafs vs. Bruins in Game 7

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs fires a shot past Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins in Game Six.(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been given another chance at finishing off the Boston Bruins in a Game 7.

The 2013 quarterfinals series between these franchises forever lives in infamy for Toronto fans. The Bruins were trailing 4-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

Then the unthinkable comeback happened. In a blink of an eye, the Maple Leafs lost that Game 7 in overtime, 5-4.

In eerily similar fashion, the Bruins led that 2013 series 3 games to 1, just like this year. The Maple Leafs again battled back, winning Games 5 and 6 to force a Game 7.

And once again, Game 7 will be played at TD Garden in Boston.

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBCS, CBC

