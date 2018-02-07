LIVE STREAM: Detroit Lions introduce new head coach Matt Patricia

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - The Detroit Lions will introduce their new head coach Matt Patricia during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Allen Park, Michigan.

The introductory press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. - you can watch it here.

Detroit Lions officially name Matt Patricia head coach

Matt Patricia, fresh off a Super Bowl loss as the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, has officially been named the new head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Patricia is Lions general manager Bob Quinn's first coaching hire since taking over the Lions.

The Lions finished the 2017 season with a 9-7 record, missing the playoffs - and ending with the firing of head coach Jim Caldwell.

It's expected that offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will remain with the team under new head coach Matt Patricia.

Patricia, 43, is a New York native who has been coaching with the New England Patriots since 2004, starting as an offensive assistant, before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2012.

Patricia won three Super Bowl's during his coaching tenure with New England. He also has a degree in aeronautical engineering.

