LIVE UPDATES: Steve Yzerman to step down as GM in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Steve Yzerman is expected to announce that he is stepping down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Julien BriseBois, who is the general manager of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch and the Lightning’s assistant GM, will fill the position.

An official press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to make the news official.

NHL insider Elliott Friedman tweeted Tuesday that Yzerman told Lightning players that he is stepping down from his position. SportsNet reports Julien BriseBois, who is the general manager of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch and the Lightning’s assistant GM, will fill the position. A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Yzerman has been Tampa's GM since 2010. The team has reached the conference final three times and the Stanley Cup final once during his tenure. Yzerman won the NHL's General Manager of the Year Award in 2015 after the team went to the Cup final and lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before his time in Tampa, Yzerman worked as the Detroit Red Wings' vice-president and alternate governor. He was named executive director for the Canadian men's hockey team for both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic games.

Of course, Yzerman is best known for his Hall of Fame career with the Red Wings. He retired in 2006 after 22 NHL seasons.

