Live updates: Week 1 Michigan high school football scores

DETROIT - Week 1 of the Michigan high school football season kicks off tonight, and where did the summer go? We may be slipping into fall, but at least that means we start the march back back to Ford Field.

Follow scores from across the state, including your favorite teams in Metro Detroit, using the ScoreStream scoreboard below. You can even post updated scores from your games.

Our 4Frenzy Game of the Week features Oak Park and Utica Eisenhower in a matchup of local powerhouses. Oak Park is led by Ohio State QB recruit Dwan Mathis. Read our preview here. We'll have highights on Local 4 at 11 and Sunday on Sports Final Edition.

Weather looks perfect this afternoon and evening for anyone heading out to a game.

With games returning, we're seeking nominations for the 2018 fall Fan Choice Awards and Best Marching Band.

