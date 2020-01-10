Detroit sports teams sunk to a new low last year: 226 games lost in 365 days

DETROIT – To all the fans who still went to Ford Field, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena last year -- we tip our hats.

No other sports town in the history of professional leagues suffered like Detroit did in 2019. The Tigers, Lions, Red Wings and Pistons sunk to a new low.

READ: Detroit had worst calendar year in history of American sports

Detroit sports fans knew last year was bad, but it only took one freelance sports writer named Dave Hogg to crunch numbers and figure out just how bad.

The Red Wings, Tigers, Pistons and Lions lost 226 times in 365 days. That’s the most in Detroit sports history, as well in the history of any American city with four major teams.

Not all fans haven given up though, some believe that things could start getting better. If this is rock bottom, maybe that means it’s only up from here.

Watch the video above for the full report.