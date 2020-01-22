‘Signature Saturdays’: Meet Detroit Tigers players for free this weekend

DETROIT – Meet Detroit Tigers players, get free autographs and photos this weekend as part of the inaugural Signature Saturday event.

More than a dozen players will be at Hockeytown Café and The M Den from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday to meet with fans.

Discounted parking will be offered at several nearby lots and garages. Purchase a parking pass for $8.50 here.

Hockeytown Café is at 2301 Woodward Avenue and The M Den is at 55 W. Columbia Street, both in the District Detroit area.