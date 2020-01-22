‘Signature Saturdays’: Meet Detroit Tigers players for free this weekend
Team announces inaugural event
DETROIT – Meet Detroit Tigers players, get free autographs and photos this weekend as part of the inaugural Signature Saturday event.
More than a dozen players will be at Hockeytown Café and The M Den from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday to meet with fans.
Discounted parking will be offered at several nearby lots and garages. Purchase a parking pass for $8.50 here.
Hockeytown Café is at 2301 Woodward Avenue and The M Den is at 55 W. Columbia Street, both in the District Detroit area.
🚨 FREE AUTOGRAPHS 🚨— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 21, 2020
Now that we have your attention: More than 20 #Tigers players will be signing free autographs on January 25 in the @DistrictDetroit. Details ➡️ https://t.co/05PlBH0hNi pic.twitter.com/WdvZh96mms
