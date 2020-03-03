Michigan Flyers hockey team offers athletes with special needs chance to play

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – For two decades, the Michigan Flyers hockey team has given people with special needs the chance to lace up their skates and play the sport.

Head Coach Frank Taylor said his son Trevor always wanted to play hockey.

“I have a special needs son. His older brother played hockey in college and actually at the pro level. My disabled son was always at the at the hockey rink. He wanted to skate, too,” Taylor said.

The team provides athletes with developmental and physical disabilities the opportunity to play hockey at the St. Clair Shores Civic Center. Players meet every Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m. to scrimmage each other and other Metro Detroit hockey teams.

“Any child with a disability is welcome to come out,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he has 30-40 people consistently show up to play, and he is trying to grow the program.

“They knew i loved hockey and I was pretty good, and they picked me to be on this team. I was pretty good,” Anthony Maniaci said.

Maniaci, 20, has platted on the team for four years.

For the players, the ice rink is a place for fun and friendship.

“It’s a great team to be on. We’re all friends and teammates,” Kevin Hollaway said.