A guide to the 2020 Detroit City FC season

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The 2020 men’s Detroit City Football Club spring season home matches kick off March 21, while the women’s team begins home play May 9.

Both team will play their home games at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium at 3201 Roosevelt Street.

Watch: A look inside Keyworth Stadium before DCFC renovations began

How to get tickets

Home game tickets can be purchased online or at the gate at Keyworth Stadium. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door for general admission.

There are also gold admission tickets, which allow access to the GOLD section for $20 and VIP tickets, which include on-field seating, food and drinks. VIP tickets are $50.

The team also introduced four-match plans this season. The four-match plan includes tickets to four men’s and women’s matches for $32.

There is also a family bundle, which provides four match tickets and four food and drink vouchers for $75.

Tickets go on sale 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Buy tickets here.

Season tickets are also available. Season tickets include access to both the men’s and women’s home games. Click here for more information about season ticket packages.

March to the Match

Detroit City FC fans celebrate game days with a march filled with smoke, chanting, singing and drumming to Keyworth Stadium.

READ: How a passion beyond soccer drives Detroit City FC’s fierce supporters

Fans meet at the Fowling Warehouse at 3901 Christopher St. 60 minutes prior to kickoff and march to the stadium.

Stadium food and drink

Match days feature an array of local food and drink options, including food trucks and locally brewed beers.

The selections change, but fans can expect to see eateries such as Royal Kabob, Slow's 2 Go and El Guapo.

Nonalcoholic drink selections include Rip It Energy, Absopure water and Faygo, while Michigan-made alcohol options include Axle Brewing Co., Blake's Hard Cider Co., Stroh's, Detroit City Distillery and Brew Detroit.

Before and after games, fans can enjoy food and drinks at the City Clubhouse at 3401 E. Lafayette St. in Detroit. The Clubhouse is offering buy one, get one free pies during every matchday -- including away games.

Parking

Parking is free at the Hamtramck Town Center Shopping Center near Joseph Campau and Holbrook avenues.

Gold Card holders can park at Veterans Park at Joseph Campau and Dan Street. This lot has previously been available for all fans, but construction this year changed that.

McShane's Pub in Corktown offers a matchday shuttle. The shuttle leaves from 1460 Michigan Ave. in Detroit 60 minutes and 30 minutes prior to matches.

Handicapped-accessible parking is available in a grass lot next to the stadium's east entrance. Fans who need handicapped-accessible parking are asked to email info@detcityfc.com.

Other important information

Outside food and drinks are prohibited. Empty water bottles can be brought into the stadium.

Coolers and large umbrellas are not allowed. Small umbrellas that don't have a metal tip are allowed.

Only small cameras that can fit inside a small bag are allowed. Large cameras and lenses, as well as tripods, are prohibited.

Bags are allowed but all bags are subject to being searched.

Pets are prohibited inside the stadium.

2020 men’s spring schedule (home games are bolded):

March 21 vs Oakland Roots (3 p.m. ET)

March 28 vs Michigan Stars (3 p.m. ET)

April 4 at Oakland Roots (8:10 p.m. ET)

April 11 vs Chattanooga FC (3 p.m. ET)

April 19 at Cal United Strikers (7 p.m. ET)

April 25 vs 1904 FC (3 p.m. ET)

May 2 at Chattanooga FC ( 7:30 p.m. ET)

May 9 at 1904 FC (10:04 p.m. ET)

May 16 vs Los Angeles Force (7:30 p.m. ET)

May 23 at Michigan Stars (7 p.m. ET)

May 30 vs Cal United Strikers (7:30 p.m. ET)

June 6 at Stumptown Athletic (7:04 p.m. ET)

June 13 vs Stumptown Athletic (7:30 p.m. ET)

2020 women’s schedule (home games are bolded):

May 9 vs Midwest United (7:30 p.m.)

May 16 vs Lansing United (4:30 p.m.)

May 23 vs AFC Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m.)

May 29 at Indiana Union (7:30 p.m.)

May 31 at Detroit Sun (5 p.m.)

June 6 vs Detroit Sun (7:30 p.m.)

June 12 at MSC Peoria (7 p.m.)

June 20 at Muskegon (7 p.m.)

June 28 at AFC Ann Arbor (6 p.m.)

July 3 vs Ladies Steel City FC (7:30 p.m.)