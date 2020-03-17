LISTEN: Detroit Pistons beat writer discusses uncertainty surrounding coronavirus after player tests positive

DETROIT – Rod Beard, the Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, discussed the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak with Local 4′s Jamie Edmonds.

Beard was in contact with Christian Wood as he covered the team March 7 against the Utah Jazz at Little Caesars Arena and the on the road with the team after that.

Report: Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

Saturday night, the Pistons announced that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19. The team released the following statement:

“A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19.

"A preliminary positive result came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.

"We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

After hearing that news, Beard said he inquired about testing in Pennsylvania and in Michigan but said he has been denied testing so far because he’s showing no symptoms. Beard talked to Jamie Edmonds on the phone from his home in Metro Detroit and said he is feeling fine and self-quarantining as a precaution.

Beard also discussed his thoughts on when the NBA might start playing again.

Listen to the call below:

