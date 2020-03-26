Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix ‘evaluating all options’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is currently scheduled for the weekend of May 29-31.

As multiple events have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, Detroit Grand Prix officials are working with local authorities while actively monitoring how the coronavirus pandemic continues.

UPDATE -- March 26, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases total 2,856; Death toll rises to 60

According to the Detroit Grand Prix Association, the organizers are “evaluating all options” for the race in regards to mandated restrictions and guidelines that could affect the schedule of the event.

“The primary focus continues to be the health and well-being of the spectators, partners, volunteers, employees and event participants at the Detroit Grand Prix," a Tweet said. “Officials will update the status of the event as the situation continues to evolve.”

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

