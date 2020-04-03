45ºF

Tom Izzo accused of contacting witness in 2017 investigation

MSU said Izzo did nothing wrong

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo is accused of contacting a witness in a 2017 investigation.

The 2017 investigation involved then-freshman Brock Washington, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

According to documents obtained by ESPN, Izzo spoke to a student who was a witness in Washington’s case before the police could.

MSU denies Izzo did anything wrong and accused ESPN of a “smear campaign.”

