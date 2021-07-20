Here’s where Red Wings are set to pick in 2021 NHL Draft

Barring any trades, here’s where the Detroit Red Wings are set to pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
The draft will be held virtually again this year starting Friday, July 23. Here is the first-round draft order, followed by the rest of the Red Wings draft picks through round seven. The Red Wings have 11 picks in this draft.
1st-round draft order:
1. Buffalo Sabres
2. Seattle Kraken
3. Anaheim Ducks
4. New Jersey Devils
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. San Jose Sharks
8. Los Angeles Kings
9. Vancouver Canucks
10. Ottawa Senators
11. Arizona Coyotes -- this pick is forfeited (read why here)
12. Chicago Blackhawks
13. Calgary Flames
14. Philadelphia Flyers
15. Dallas Stars
16. New York Rangers
17. St. Louis Blues
18. Winnipeg Jets
19. Nashville Predators
20. Edmonton Oilers
21. Boston Bruins
22. Minnesota Wild
23. Detroit Red Wings (from Capitals)
24. Florida Panthers
25. Columbus Blue Jackets
26. Minnesota Wild
27. Carolina Hurricanes
28. Colorado Avalanche
29. New Jersey Devils
30. Vegas Golden Knights
31. Montreal Canadiens
32. Columbus Blue Jackets
2nd-round Red Wings picks:
38. Detroit Red Wings
48. Detroit Red Wings (from Rangers)
3rd-round Red Wings picks
70. Detroit Red Wings
94. Detroit Red Wings (from Golden Knights)
4th-round Red Wings picks:
102. Detroit Red Wings
128. Detroit Red Wings (from Lightning)
5th-round Red Wings picks:
134. Detroit Red Wings
138. Detroit Red Wings (from Senators/Canadiens)
6th-round Red Wings picks:
166. Detroit Red Wings
7th-round Red Wings picks:
198. TRADED to St. Louis Blues