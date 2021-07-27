From the Vault: Yzerman, Fedorov, Bowman ahead of 1993-94 Red Wings season

Here’s a gem we found in the Local 4 Vault recently: Interviews with Detroit Red Wings legends Steve Yzerman, Scotty Bowman and Sergei Fedorov ahead of the 1993-94 NHL season.

Yzerman was recovering from a wrist injury and preparing to play alongside Fedorov, who was being moved from center to Yzerman’s wing.

“I find that most of the real good ones can play at any position, some a little better than others,” Bowman said. “It’s a littler easier to move from center to the wing than it is to move from the wing to center.”

Yzerman was looking forward to having the speedy Russian with him. Fedorov said he wouldn’t complain.

“I don’t mind doing this. I’m not complaining about anything because if I feel comfortable, if I feel I can do it ... and the team needs me there, I guess I have no problem,” Fedorov said.

This was Bowman’s first year as coach in Detroit, and he immediately started making changes. Fedorov ended up scoring 56 goals and 64 assists for 120 points that season, enough to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP), the Lester B. Pearson Award (NHLPA MVP) and the Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward). Seemed like things worked out.

However, the Red Wings had a disappointing postseason in 1994: They were upset in the first round by the San Jose Sharks in seven games. Still stings.

By the way: Fedorov ended up playing defense later on in his career. Bowman famously said Fedorov could have been an all-star defenseman.

“Sergei could do it all,” the legendary coach said.

So don’t even get me started on No. 91 not being retired by the Red Wings. I can’t today. I have other things to do.