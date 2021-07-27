Red Wings sign left wing Taro Hirose to contract extension

DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Taro Hirose #67 of the Detroit Red Wings skates the puck against the Dallas Stars in the second period at American Airlines Center on January 28, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed left wing Taro Hirose to a one-year contract extension.

Hirose, 25, first joined the Red Wings in 2019. He was an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State where he scored 50 points in 35 games in 2018-19.

In 42 career NHL games, Hirose has scored 3 goals and 13 assists. He spent most of this past season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, playing 29 games with the AHL squad for 5 goals and 23 assists. He became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

NHL free agency opens noon Wednesday, July 28.

