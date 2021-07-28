Red Wings sign goalie Calvin Pickard to one-year contract extension

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard deflects the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed goalie Calvin Pickard to a one-year contract extension.

Pickard, 29, has been with the Red Wings since 2019. He appeared in six games for Detroit this past season -- 2-1-1 record, .874 save percentage. He spent nearly the entire season on the taxi squad, but also appeared in three games for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He was briefly on loan to the Vienna Capitals in Austria while North American leagues were stalled due to the pandemic.

Pickard now joins a Red Wings goalie group that includes Alex Nedeljkovic and Thomas Greiss.

Ad

NHL free agency opens noon Wednesday, July 28.

Previously: