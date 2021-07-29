Red Wings bring back defenseman Dan Renouf on one-year deal

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 27: Dan Renouf #2 of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on February 27, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed lefthanded defenseman Dan Renouf to a one-year contract.

Renouf, 27, was first part of the Red Wings organization between 2015-2018. He played parts of three seasons with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and just one game with the Red Wings in 2016-17. Renouf was part of the Griffins team that won the Calder Cup in 2017.

He then signed with the Carolina Hurricanes for year and played the entire 2018-19 season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers -- 24 points in 74 games and 121 penalty minutes. Then he inked a two-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche that expired at the end of the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 18 games with the Avalanche this past season, tallying 3 assists.

Renouf was undrafted out of the University of Maine when he first signed with Detroit back in 2015. Overall, he’s only appeared in 19 NHL games.

He joins a Red Wings defensive group that now includes Nick Leddy, Danny DeKeyser, Marc Staal, Troy Stecher, Jordan Oesterle and Gustav Lindstrom.

He’ll be considered a depth d-man who likely rejoins the Griffins. Time will tell. He brings some size at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds.

NHL free agency opened at noon Wednesday, July 28.

