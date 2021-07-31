Red Wings sign Tyler Bertuzzi to two-year contract extension

BUFFALO, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings waits for the face-off during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on February 11, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed left wing Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract extension.

Detroit announced Saturday that Bertuzzi, 26, agreed to the extension after he became a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season. The deal is reportedly $4.75 million against the cap per season.

Bertuzzi originally was drafted by the Red Wings in 2013 at 58th overall (2nd round). He has 126 points in 208 games since joining the Detroit roster in 2016. He was injured this past season after signing a one-year deal and missed nearly all of the already pandemic-shortened schedule. He had 7 points in 9 games before retiring due to injury. He then underwent back surgery.

There was speculation that he may not sign with the Red Wings, but then GM Steve Yzerman made it clear this week that Bertuzzi would remain part of the young, burgeoning offensive core.

Detroit still had a list of restricted free agents to deal with as of Saturday including forwards Adam Erne, Givani Smith and Jakub Vrana, all RFAs, and defenseman Filip Hronek (RFA). Those four and Bertuzzi all were protected from the Seattle expansion draft.

