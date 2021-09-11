Dear Red Wings: The prospect tournament roster

Detroit Red Wings' Joe Veleno plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Red Wings released their prospect tournament roster this week. Nothing shocking, but of note is the fact that Moritz Seider is not on it.

The prospect roster

The message we are receiving here is simple: Seider is beyond playing in the prospects tournament. Nothing more, nothing less.

You can read into why Seider isn’t on the roster all you want, but the bottom line is he is trying to make the NHL roster. He still has his work cut out for him at training camp and during the preseason if he wants to win a spot in the Red Wings lineup. There is no other way to know how ready he is at this point. Yes, he’s the most anticipated defensive prospect, perhaps in the league right now, but we’d be foolish to overhype him at this stage. One step at a time.

On the flip side, forward Joe Veleno will be in the prospects tournament. That’s no surprise as it’s expected he’ll start the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. That could change based on what happens in training camp and the preseason.

Ad

You’ll recognize a lot of the names on the list below, but then you’ll wonder who a few of them are. The Red Wings have invited a handful of junior players to join them at the development camp.

Without further delay, here is the 2021 Detroit Red Wings Prospect Tournament Roster:

Forwards:

Defense:

Goalies:

Tournament schedule

This prospect tournament will take place at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City from Thursday, Sept. 16 to Monday, Sept. 20. The Red Wings are joined by the prospects from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs. They will play a round-robin tournament.

That’s followed by training camp, also in Traverse City, and then the preseason will start Sept. 29 against the Blackhawks in Chicago. The first preseason game at Little Caesars Arena is Sept. 30 against the Buffalo Sabres. I have posted the full preseason schedule here.

Ad

Detroit is scheduled to open the 2021-22 regular season Oct. 14 at home against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning. You can view the entire schedule here.

Dear Red Wings pre-season fan poll

I’m keeping the poll open for at least another week, so if you haven’t taken it yet:

Previously:

Free agency moves recap:

Pre-free agency moves recap: