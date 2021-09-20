Dear Red Wings: Sebastian Cossa is tall, Jared McIsaac takes scary hit

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Sebastian Cossa #33 of the Edmonton Oil Kings defends the net durin third period against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

There is a photo of Sebastian Cossa at the prospect tournament making the rounds on social media.

The photo shows him standing in the hall near the rink and waiting to step on the ice. He appears to be towering over the other Detroit Red Wings prospects.

A tall goalie

Yes, he’s relatively tall, listed at 6 feet, 6 inches. If he were to appear in goal for the Red Wings he would be the tallest goalie in franchise history, matched only by Jared Coreau (also 6-6).

However, this particular image on Twitter makes him look 7 feet, 6 inches tall and I believe that’s because he is standing on a step while everyone else isn’t. I don’t know, you tell me. Seems a bit misleading when you take a closer look down at his skates.

Goalies have been trending taller for the past couple of decades now. Long gone are the days of 5-foot-6 John Ross Roach in the 1930s or 5-foot-8 Ken Holland in the 80s. But as Coreau showed, sometimes size does not necessarily equal greatness at the NHL level.

Regardless, Cossa played one of the Red Wings’ three prospect games in which he allowed 5 goals on 30 shots for an underwhelming .833 save percentage.

Prospects practice

Am I the only person who puts almost zero stock into this tournament? This is a glorified practice. I know the teams love to build it up, but I have to say it’s very underwhelming when you watch it. It’s a bunch of rather random junior and semi-pro players joining together just as team conditioning gets underway. I can’t care too much about it, but it is good to see some of these prospects come together for the first time.

Lucas Raymond had 3 goals in three games. Joe Veleno had a goal and 2 assists in three games. It was good to see Raymond is hungry for putting the puck in the net. Victor Brattstrom was in net for Detroit’s only win. He allowed 4 goals on 34 shots (.882 SV%).

McIsaac’s scare

Meanwhile, defenseman Jared McIsaac lost consciousness after a hit into the boards during the 1st period of Sunday night’s game against Columbus. The Red Wings tweeted Sunday night he “is now awake and alert and has feeling in all his extremities.”

“As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for further observation,” the team’s statement reads.

That was pretty frightening. Obviously, we hope he is just fine.

Training camp next

Training camp gets going on Thursday. There are many players with a lot at stake, as in a spot on the Red Wings roster. Givani Smith is one of them, as is Moritz Seider. Let’s hope they have a good showing.

Detroit is scheduled to open the season Oct. 14 at home against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here is the 2021-22 preseason schedule:

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ United Center

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ Little Caesars Arena

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Little Caesars Arena

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ Little Caesars Arena

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ Little Caesars Arena

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ KeyBank Center

2021 Detroit Red Wings Prospect Tournament Roster

Here’s the roster that competed for the Red Wings (view prospect tournament game outcomes here)”

Forwards:

Defense:

Goalies:

