Aerial video: Workers installing new lighting system at Comerica Park

DETROIT – Crews are at Comerica Park on Wednesday to continue installing the new lighting system ahead of the 2023 Detroit Tigers season.

The Detroit Tigers announced an upgrade to the LED lighting system for the 2023 season. The goal is to bring a brighter viewing experience, with less glare and using less energy, including 472 new light fixtures.

The Tigers said the new lighting system will deliver more precise lighting to places that need it, in order to limit wasted energy. This system will allow for more controlled lighting conditions in better uniformity that benefits players, according to the team.

You can see aerial video of the installation below.