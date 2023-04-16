51º

Free tickets offered to attendees after Tigers-Giants game postponed due to weather

Game rescheduled for July

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

The Comerica Park infield is covered prior to the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Tigers game scheduled for Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants was postponed due to inclement weather.

According to the Detroit Tigers, Sunday’s game against the Giants has been rescheduled to July 24 after inclement weather in the area.

Tickets for the rescheduled game will be valid for the makeup date in July.

In addition, the Tigers thanked those in attendance for their patience during the delay and will be giving out complimentary tickets to a future game.

On Saturday, the Tigers beat the Giants 7-6 after 11 innings and rallying from a five-run deficit.

