Longtime Detroit radio host Matt Shepard named Tigers TV announcer

DETROIT - Longtime Detroit radio host Matt Shepard is the new voice of the Detroit Tigers.

Shepard, who has filled in in past years on broadcasts for the Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons, will take over for Mario Impemba starting this season on Fox Sports Detroit.

The move comes after Impemba and color commentator Rod Allen got into an altercation in the booth near the end of the Tigers 2018 season. It would later be announced the two wouldn't be returning.

Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris will join Shepard in the booth, as well.

Shepard is also the play-by-play annoncer for Michigan basketball and Eastern Michigan football. He's hosted a show on WDFN for several years.

"This is a dream come true," Shepard told WDFN.

The Detroit Tigers start spring training on Feb. 23 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.