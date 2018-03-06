Longtime NFL referees Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette announce retirement

DETROIT - DECEMBER 05: Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz argues an Unnecessary Roughness call on Ndamukong Suh #90 by NFL referee Ed Hochuli #85 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on December 5,…

Two longtime NFL referees are calling it quits after more than two decades in the league.

Referees Ed Hochuli and Jeff Triplette are retiring. The news was announced by NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron on Twitter.

Congratulations to our 2 newest @NFL referees, former BJ Shawn Hochuli & former SJ Alex Kemp. Best wishes to our 2 retiring referees, Ed Hochuli & Jeff Triplette. pic.twitter.com/iEv6xOprkf — Al Riveron (@alriveron) March 6, 2018

Hochuli had been reffing in the NFL since 1990, while Triplette had been reffing since 1996.

While almost every longtime NFL referee has had a run-in with the Detroit Lions, these two have had their share of memorable blunders.

Ed Hochuli's worst call was probably the 2008 Jay Cutler 'non fumble' call.

Back in 2016, Jeff Triplette called a penalty on the Lions - which should have been called on the Chicago Bears. Take a look below:

