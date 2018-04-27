Look how strong Lions draft pick Frank Ragnow is

Say whatever you want about the Detroit Lions' 2018 1st-round draft pick, but one thing you can't say is that he is a physically weak man.
Just look at this photo of him lifting Arkansas Razorbacks teammate David Williams. Ragnow is barely flexing his muscles in this image as he effortlessly raises a 230-pound football player over his head.
And this was in the second half of a game in 2017. That means Ragnow already played football for an extended period of time that day, then lifted a man over his head. I don't know for sure, but if he let go of Williams he probably would have flown at least 10 yards. At least.
Is this a metaphor for Ragnow and the Lions? Is he here to lift this beleaguered franchise over his head, onto his shoulders and into the Super Bowl? I think so.
Lift us up, Frank. Lift us up.
