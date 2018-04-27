Sports

Look how strong Lions draft pick Frank Ragnow is

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

David Williams of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates his touchdown with Frank Ragnow in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Say whatever you want about the Detroit Lions' 2018 1st-round draft pick, but one thing you can't say is that he is a physically weak man. 

Just look at this photo of him lifting Arkansas Razorbacks teammate David Williams. Ragnow is barely flexing his muscles in this image as he effortlessly raises a 230-pound football player over his head. 

And this was in the second half of a game in 2017. That means Ragnow already played football for an extended period of time that day, then lifted a man over his head. I don't know for sure, but if he let go of Williams he probably would have flown at least 10 yards. At least. 

Is this a metaphor for Ragnow and the Lions? Is he here to lift this beleaguered franchise over his head, onto his shoulders and into the Super Bowl? I think so. 

Lift us up, Frank. Lift us up. 

