Look how strong Lions draft pick Frank Ragnow is

David Williams of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates his touchdown with Frank Ragnow in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Say whatever you want about the Detroit Lions' 2018 1st-round draft pick, but one thing you can't say is that he is a physically weak man.

Just look at this photo of him lifting Arkansas Razorbacks teammate David Williams. Ragnow is barely flexing his muscles in this image as he effortlessly raises a 230-pound football player over his head.

And this was in the second half of a game in 2017. That means Ragnow already played football for an extended period of time that day, then lifted a man over his head. I don't know for sure, but if he let go of Williams he probably would have flown at least 10 yards. At least.

Is this a metaphor for Ragnow and the Lions? Is he here to lift this beleaguered franchise over his head, onto his shoulders and into the Super Bowl? I think so.

Lift us up, Frank. Lift us up.

