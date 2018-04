Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 14, 2018 in Boston,…

The Toronto Maple Leafs desperately needed a win Monday night and they got it.

Auston Matthews finally got on the scoresheet as the Leafs topped the Bruins, 4-2, in Game 3.

The series is now 2-1 Boston with Game 4 Thursday night in Toronto.

Game updates here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.