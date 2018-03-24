March Madness: Saturday's Elite 8 games

The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament begins tonight and features a self-proclaimed international celebrity, a tongue-wagging German big man and a bunch of underdogs trying to make it to the Final Four.

How much more madness is there to be had in March? Probably quite a bit. Here are today's two Elite Eight matchups.

6:09 p.m. -- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 9 Kansas State (TBS)

Who would have thought an Elite Eight matchup would see a 9 seed taking on an 11 seed?

No one. The answer is no one. A 9 seed has never taken on an 11 seed in the history of the tournament. But that is the type of stuff you get in March, especially when international celebrity Sister Jean is on one side of the game.

Loyola-Chicago has won its three tournament games by a combined four points, defeating 6 seed Miami (Florida) by two points via a near-buzzer-beater in the first round, 3 seed Tennessee by one point via another late shot in the round of 32 and 7 seed Nevada 69-68 in the Sweet 16 Thursday.

But Kansas State has been no stranger to close tournament games, either. 5 seed Kentucky missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds against Kansas State in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats also only defeated 16 seed University of Maryland Baltimore County by seven points in the second round.

Both teams have not given up many points, nor scored that much this March. Vegas currently has this game as a "pick 'em" game, so this one is bound to be close until the final buzzer sounds.

8:49 p.m. -- No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 3 Michigan (TBS)

Michigan derailed Texas A&M 99-72 on Thursday night. It was a great shooting performance for the Wolverines, as they hit nearly 62 percent from the field and 58.3 percent of their 3-pointers (14-of-24). Eight Wolverines hit a 3-pointer against Texas A&M, which broke the NCAA Tournament single-game record of seven.

The Wolverines have been playing extremely well defensively, giving up an average of 60.6 points per game in their three tournament games. Michigan sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson led the way defensively against Texas A&M with a team-high six steals, half of the Wolverines' output.

Florida State, meanwhile, has had a much more difficult journey to the Elite Eight, having to defeat 8 seed Missouri, 1 seed Xavier and 4 seed Gonzaga to make it this far. The Seminoles lead a very balanced offensive attack, as three players average at least 12 points per game.

The Seminoles have also been playing some tough defense during the tournament. They have only given up 70 points once -- exactly 70 against Xavier -- and are giving up just 61.3 points per game in their three tournament games.

