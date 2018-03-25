March Madness: Sunday's Elite Eight games

The final two teams to advance to the Final Four will be decided today, as Sunday's slate of March Madness games feature three blue bloods and one unlikely contender.

Loyola-Chicago and Michigan won their Elite Eight matchups Saturday night to secure a place in the Final Four next weekend, so which other two teams will join them in San Antonio, Texas? We are just hours away from finding out.

Here are Sunday's Elite Eight games.

2:20 p.m. -- 3 seed Texas Tech vs. 1 seed Villanova (CBS)

Texas Tech dismantled Purdue 78-65 in the Sweet 16 thanks to Purdue being without its best player, center Isaac Haas. The Red Raiders also defeated Florida by just three points in the round of 32 thanks to stellar defense, especially in the closing minutes of the game.

The Red Raiders have been heavily reliant on defense in the tournament and have yet to give up 70 or more points.

With that said, they have a huge offensive juggernaut standing in front of them. Villanova's lowest scoring output in this tournament is 81 points against Alabama in the round of 32. Other than that, the Wildcats have put up 87 points and 90 points. They had the No. 1 scoring offense in the regular season, and it has continued into the tournament.

This feels like another matchup Villanova should be able to easily handle. But it is March and anything can happen this time of year, as the University of Maryland Baltimore County proved last weekend.

5:05 p.m. -- 2 seed Duke vs. 1 seed Kansas (CBS)

Unlike Villanova, Duke and Kansas have not had the easiest ride to the Elite Eight.

Kansas' last two games have both been just four-point victories to lower-level opponents -- 8 seed Seton Hall and 5 seed Clemson. Duke struggled out of the gate, and late, in its Sweet 16 contest with Syracuse, only winning by four points.

But Duke has been dominant defensively, giving up 67, 62 and 65 points in its first three games. On the other side, Kansas has put up 76, 83 and 80 points in its first three tournament games.

Duke is led by soon-to-be first round NBA Draft pick Marvin Bagley III, as he has scored 66 points and notched 23 rebounds in the tournament so far. Kansas counters with a combined offensive attack of senior guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and senior guard Devonte' Graham.

This is bound to be a great game, and a great end to another week of March Madness. Enjoy today's games, everyone.

