Matthew, Kelly Stafford post first pictures of third child born earlier this month

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly welcomed a new baby girl to their family earlier this month.

Kelly Stafford posted the first pictures of their newest addition to her Instagram page on Friday morning.

"On August 16, Matthew and I welcomed another baby girl into our crazy family! Hunter Hope Stafford is healthy and adjusting to the role of being a baby sister :) Thank you for giving us some time to get acclimated to becoming a family of 5.. and now here she is! We are smitten by her!"

The Stafford's welcomed twin girls last year.

