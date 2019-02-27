Michael Fulmer starts, Josh Harrison leads off today for Detroit Tigers against New York Yankees

DETROIT - Michael Fulmer is on the mound and Josh Harrison is batting leadoff Wednesday as the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees.

Harrison is making his spring training debut for the Tigers after signing a one-year deal with the club last week.

Fulmer is coming off a very rough 2018. He allowed 69 earned runs in 132.1 innings and posted a 4.52 FIP and 1.32 WHIP. He struck out 7.5 batters per nine innings.

Manager Ron Gardenhire is running out his A lineup against the Yankees.

Josh Harrison, 2B Christin Stewart, LF Nicholas Castellanos, RF Miguel Cabrera, 1B Jeimer Candelario, 3B Niko Goodrum, DH Jordy Mercer, SS Grayson Greiner, C JaCoby Jones, CF

This could be the lineup fans see on Opening Day, as all eight of Wednesday's position players are expected to begin the season in starting roles. Goodrum could be a designated hitter or fill in at multiple spots throughout the year.

GAME DETAILS: 1:05 p.m. ET in Lakeland, Florida. TV: None. Radio: WXYT 1270.

Right-hander Chance Adams will start for the Yankees, who have a handful of starters going against Fulmer.

1. Aaron Hicks, CF D.J. LeMahieu, 2B Luke Voit, 1B Miguel Andujar, 3B Gleyber Torres, SS Greg Bird, DH Austin Romine, C Clint Frazier, LF Matt Lipka, RF

Hicks received a seven-year, $70 million extension this week, as the Yankees locked him up through at least 2025.

LeMahieu joins the Bronx Bombers after spending the last seven years with the Colorado Rockies.

Torres was one of the top prospects in baseball last season before joining the MLB club, but it was Andujar who finished second to Shohei Ohtani in the rookie of the year race.

Clint Frazier has been knocking on the door of the big leagues for years, and he is hoping to finally get a chance in the Yankees' outfield alongside Hicks and slugger Aaron Judge. With Giancarlo Stanton playing primarily as a designated hitter and Brett Gardner looking more like a fourth outfielder, he could finally get his chance.

