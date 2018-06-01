Michigan coach John Beilein interviewed for Detroit Pistons head coaching job

DETROIT - University of Michigan basketball coach John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons head coaching job, NBA sources confirmed to Local 4.

Beilein has been the Wolverines head coach since 2007, compiling a 248-143 record over 11 seasons. He led Michigan to the national championship game in 2013 and 2018, and his team has played in the NCAA Tournament seven of the last eight years.

In the last two seasons, Beilein has led Michigan to consecutive Big Ten Tournament championships and seven NCAA Tournament victories.

Beilein also brought the nation's No. 8 overall recruiting class to Ann Arbor in 2018, landing four four-star recruits and a three-star.

The Pistons are searching for a new head coach after firing Stan Van Gundy this offseason. The team has only made the playoffs once in the last nine years, when it got swept by the Cavaliers in the first round in 2016.

