Michigan high school basketball star Thomas Kithier drops lawsuit over ineligibility

DETROIT - A Michigan high school basketball star who was ruled ineligible to play during his senior season at Clarkston High School has dropped his battle to regain eligibility, his lawyer announced Friday.

Thomas Kithier was ruled ineligible by the Michigan High School Athletic Association when he transferred from Macomb Dakota High School to Clarkston for his senior year. The MHSAA ruled Kithier's transfer was athletically motivated, which is a violation.

Kithier asked officials to let him play while the court proceedings went on, but his request was denied.

His attorney said Kithier decided to drop the lawsuit and "move forward with his life."

Here is the full statement, released by Kithier's attorney:

"We filed the lawsuit in order to attempt for me to overturn the MHSAA’s unfortunate decision to rule me ineligible. After that failed and after the MHSAA denied the appeal, they said that they would never let me play this year. I sat down with my attorneys and my family and strongly considered all of my options. The lawsuit was likely to go on for years and it would serve as a substantial distraction to me, especially in my first two years of attending Michigan State University and playing on the basketball team. I have decided to dismiss the lawsuit and do my best to move on with my life. I would like to thank my attorneys, Ven Johnson and Steve Fishman, my parents, Jane and Karel, for all that they did for me, as well as basketball fans all over our country who have emailed me, called me and texted me, wishing me well. I greatly appreciate your love and support. I look forward to graduating with my high school class this year and then attending Michigan State University in the fall."

Kithier is committed to play for coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State next season. He's the No. 145 player in the country and a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. The 6-foot-8 power forward is the No. 7 player in Michigan.

