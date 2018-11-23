Michigan high school football senior all-star game this Sunday at the Legacy Center

This Sunday some of the best high school senior football players from 73 communities across Michigan will compete in the final game of their high school careers.

BRIGHTON, Mich. - This Sunday some of the best high school senior football players from 73 communities across Michigan will compete in the final game of their high school careers at Legacy Football’s High School Senior All-Star Game.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Legacy Center Sports Complex.

For the second consecutive year, the Legacy Center Sports Complex will host the Senior All-Star Game & College Showcase to give seniors a unique opportunity to play one final game against other elite players from across the state, while showcasing their talents for college coaches. (2018 HS All-Star Official Roster)

The All-Star Game and three-day event, presented by Xenith Football and Adidas, will take place indoors at the state-of-the-art Legacy Center Sports Complex November 23-25.

The invitation-only event combines education, competition, college exposure and media exposure for elite high school senior football players that do not have NCAA D-1 scholarship offers.

The event will be telecast live on Fox Sports Detroit.

The program will also feature super bowl champion and former MSU All–American Greg Jones, and former Gatorade Player of the Year, UM captain and Tennessee Titan Mike Martin as special guest coaches.

Legacy Center Sports Complex is located at 9299 Goble Drive, Brighton, MI.

For more information visit legacyfootballorg.com





