Michigan slips to No. 21, Michigan State to No. 15 in latest AP poll

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines while playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 1, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won the game 24-17. (Photo by Gregory…

DETROIT - Michigan and Michigan State both slipped in this week's Associated Press college football poll. 

Michigan fell from No. 14 to No. 21 after losing their week one matchup to Notre Dame in South Bend, 24-17. 

Michigan State fell from No. 11 to No. 15 after a less-than-inspiring 38-31 win over Utah State, a team they were favored to beat by more than that. 

Michigan will host Western Michigan while Michigan State will travel to Arizona State on Saturday for their week two games. 

Here's the rest of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after week one: 

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Georgia
  4. Ohio State
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Oklahoma 
  7. Auburn
  8. Notre  Dame
  9. Washington 
  10. Stanford
  11. LSU
  12. Virginia  Tech 
  13. Penn  St.
  14. West  Virginia
  15. Michigan  State
  16. TCU
  17. Southern  Cal
  18. Mississippi  St.
  19. UCF
  20. Boise  State
  21. Michigan
  22. Miami
  23. Oregon
  24. South  Carolina
  25. Florida             

