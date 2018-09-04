Michigan slips to No. 21, Michigan State to No. 15 in latest AP poll

DETROIT - Michigan and Michigan State both slipped in this week's Associated Press college football poll.
Michigan fell from No. 14 to No. 21 after losing their week one matchup to Notre Dame in South Bend, 24-17.
Michigan State fell from No. 11 to No. 15 after a less-than-inspiring 38-31 win over Utah State, a team they were favored to beat by more than that.
Michigan will host Western Michigan while Michigan State will travel to Arizona State on Saturday for their week two games.
Here's the rest of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after week one:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Notre Dame
- Washington
- Stanford
- LSU
- Virginia Tech
- Penn St.
- West Virginia
- Michigan State
- TCU
- Southern Cal
- Mississippi St.
- UCF
- Boise State
- Michigan
- Miami
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Florida
