Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Ten people, including former players, coaches and journalists, will be inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame this year.

The inductees were selected by current and former journalists, former sports executives and a public online vote that included more than 5,000 participants. The class was approved by the Hall's Board of Directors

Class of 2019 inductees:

Professional

Grant Hill -- 5-time NBA All-Star with the Detroit Pistons in the 1990s

Vladimir Konstantinov -- 1997 Stanley Cup Champion defenseman with the Detroit Red Wings, helped inspire back-to-back Championships in 1998

Amateur

Diane Dietz -- An all-state multi-sport athlete at Mercy High School in Farmington Hills who set the scoring record for women's basketball at the University of Michigan, a mark that stood for 36 years.

Morris Peterson -- A Flint native and the leading scorer on Michigan State University's 2000 NCAA men's basketball National Championship team.

Allison Schmitt -- A Canton native who has won 17 medals in international swimming competitions, including six Olympic medals, three of them gold.

Charles Woodson -- 1997 Heisman Trophy Winner and two-time All-American football defensive back for the University of Michigan

Coach

Dan Fife -- In 36 years as the head basketball coach at Clarkston High School, his alma mater, he finished with more than 700 wins, third place in Michigan high school history

Media

Harry Atkins -- As Michigan sports editor for the Associated Press for 21 years, he told Michigan sports stories to national and global audiences

Mike O'Hara -- A Detroit News sports writer from 1966 to 2008, best known for his 31-year tenure as the Lions beat writer

Contributor

Tom Wilson -- An executive in both the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings organizations, he led the creation of two local venues that helped set the national standard for arenas, The Palace of Auburn Hills and Little Caesars Arena.

The Induction Class of 2019 will officially join the Hall of Fame on Oct. 5 during a ceremony in Detroit.

