Michigan sports weekend recap for Nov. 16-18, 2018

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his game winning goal against the New Jersey Devils at 4:09 of overtime at the Prudential Center on November 17, 2018 in Newark. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Here's what the major Michigan sports teams did this weekend:

The Lions won

The Detroit Lions (4-6) recovered an onside kick to seal the victory and end a season-high three-game losing streak. They were in a position to win after Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 19-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 5:19 left.

Larkin, Red Wings remain hot

Dylan Larkin scored 4:09 into overtime, Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday. The Red Wings are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games but still aren't in playoff position.

Michigan football is rolling into Ohio State game

The Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) looked sluggish and it may have had something to do with them looking ahead to next week's game at No. 9 Ohio State, where they need a win to reach the Big Ten championship game for the first time.

Michigan State football loses again

The Spartans (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) got field goals of 34 and 26 yards from Matt Coghlin but were unable to sustain offense against a Nebraska defense that has struggled most of the season.

Michigan State basketball ties biggest win ever

A 19-0 Michigan State run closed the first half and an 11-0 run opened the second for a 53-14 lead.

Michigan basketball also wins big

Michigan showed off its offensive versatility and a relentless defense in winning this weekend's Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament.

