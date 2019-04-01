Michigan State celebrates big win over Duke to earn trip to Final Four

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State basketball team knocked off top-ranked Duke, 68-67, on Sunday in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

There was raw emotion from head coach Tom Izzo right after the win, and fans were fired up on the late flight home.

There was a late-night party in East Lansing as the Spartans got a hero's welcome, and before they got home, furniture was set on fire.

Cedar Village has become the unofficial celebration spot on the Michigan State University campus.

"Duke, that's all the media is talking about," MSU student Mas Mulattieri said. "Zion Williamson -- they've got three of the top prospects, but ultimately, we have heart and Tom Izzo. He's used to the underdog role."

In that underdog role, Izzo and the Spartans had fans biting their nails down to the final buzzer, winning by a single point and earning a trip to another Final Four.

"It's just an honor," star point guard Cassius Winston said. "Nothing was given. We were constantly getting better and better."

The Michigan State cheer team posted a video from the flight back, saying Izzo always makes a point to thank the cheer team, dance team and band, and then led the whole plane in the MSU fight song.

Thousands of students packed into the Breslin Center to welcome home a team that could soon win a national championship. The Spartans will play No. 3 Texas Tech in the Final Four for a chance to play the winner of No. 1 Virginia and No. 5 Auburn in the title game.

