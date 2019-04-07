Michigan State falls short of title game, loses to Texas Tech, 61-51

Matt Mooney #13 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders shoots the ball against Aaron Henry #11 of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.…

MINNEAPOLIS - Michigan State will have to wait at least another year to get its third national championship in school history.

The Spartans couldn’t overcome a stout Texas Tech defense and lost to the Red Raiders in a national semifinal, 61-51, on Saturday in Minneapolis.

While Texas Tech advanced to meet Virginia in Monday’s national championship game, Michigan State saw its season end at 32-7.

Texas Tech built a 45-33 lead with 11:18 remaining in the game, but the Spartans rallied and cut their deficit all the way down to one at 52-51 with 2:55 remaining.

But that was as close as Michigan State would get.

Texas Tech finished the game with a 9-0 run to salt the game away.

